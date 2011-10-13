Get the Celebrity Statement Lip Without the Bold Red

Who says you need to go big or go home? While we adore a bright red on our puckers, we also understand that it isn’t a look for everyone. But just beause you don’t have the pout for red doesn’t mean you can’t pull off a statement lip just like your favorite celebrities.
Check out the above red carpet looks from some of our favorite leading ladies to see how you can get their subtle yet pronounced look at home!
Whether Elizabeth Olsen is your favorite Olsen sister or not, you have to admit she has a great sense of style. Her messy top bun and even complexion was perfectly complimented by her raspberry-pink pout. With just a little bit of contouring under her cheek bones and thick lashes, this lip is just bright enough without being too overpowering.
Anne Hathaway is known for her red carpet looks and this silky pink lip is no exception. The perfect complement to her fair skin and white dress, this pink lip adds just enough color for when the cameras start flashing.
Kourtney Kardashian's nude, glossy lip is the perfect example of how a totally opposite look can have almost the same effect. Great on darker skin tones, this version of a statement lip won't wash you out and still leaves you feeling uber sexy.
Sometimes your natural lip color is the best way to go. Leighton Meester's dark hair and fair complexion only needs a subtle bit of color to brighten up her look. A mauve pink color to enhance your natural pout with a bit of gloss and this is a great day to night lip for you to try!
Sarah Hyland's bright pink lipstick with a glossy finish is the perfect lip for a young, fresh face such as hers. No need to age yourself with a red lip, when this pink compromise achieves the same pop while still being age appropriate.
If you want to go more fashion and less vixen, Rachel McAdams' coral/peach lip is the perfect alternative to red.
Nothing could be more inviting than a satin finish on your lips. Selena Gomez's lip color is so interesting that we are having a hard time coming up with an exact description. All we know is, it is certainly eye-catching and we're sure Bieber agrees!