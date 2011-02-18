Gaga Speaks Out About Her Artistic Inspiration In A Condom

Lady Gaga’s M.A.C Viva Glam products launched yesterday, and Gaga appeared on Good Morning America in a latex suit, designed to look like a condom. End. Of. Sentence. She also shared a lot of personal details with WWD, such as the fact that a lot of her inspiration to go after her dream came from her aunt, who died at age 19 of Lupus. Gaga said, “I work in this life as part singer and part humanitarian, and to do great things for people because she was a good person and I don’t think she had enough time to do enough good.”

Which, is why Gaga loves the M.A.C Viva Glam intiative, which raises funds for the MAC AIDS Fund. Gaga added that “the messaging this year – what I came here to address in my latex condom pantsuit – to talk about safe sex, that AIDS is 100-percent preventable but it is zero-percent curable, so protect yourself and educate yourself.”

To be able to dress up in such crazy costumes and spread such a great message maybe that’s a sign of a true star.