Gaga & Her Rainbow Hair; Kardashians Do Makeup Like Trannies

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Lady Gaga has rainbow-hued hair in her video for Thierry Mugler, too bad we couldn’t see it in person. (Kiss and Makeup)

Selena Gomez likes to include her fans in every aspect of her career — from performing to creating her new scent. (WWD)

Kim and Khloe blame their father for their love of makeup and for their tendency to apply it “like trannies.” (xoJane)

A cocktail in a bottle, this is the type of perfume we love.Penhaligon’s latest fragrance, Juniper Sling, is based off of London Dry Gin. Inspired by the roaring 20s, here is a video to get you in the mood. (The Telegraph)