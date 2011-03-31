Fringe For Spring: Celebs Inspire Us

Choosing if you want bangs or not is typically a big hair decision if you go for the cut it takes months to grow them out, but if they’re a success they can transform your entire look.
Lately we’ve been seeing a lot of eye-grazing fringe on a variety of celebrities and fashionistas that are entirely covetable, and have been forcing us to consider the benefits of taking the plunge. Browse through the images above and if this pushes you into fringe-worthy territory, now we just made your inspiration image for your next salon visit that much easier.
Hilary Duff has been on quite the hair extravaganza - first chopping adorable eye-grazing bangs (with feather extensions), then going blonde.
Olivia Wilde's thin, wispy bangs are a great addition to her look and don't overpower her face.
Rose Byrne's thick, blunt, eye-grazing bangs complete her shoulder-length cut. She also often wears them parted to give her face a bit more air.
Zooey Deschanel brought her blunt bangs up a bit by curling them under for her latest event.
Emma Stone often wears her fringe brushed off to the side.
Designer Erin Fetherston is known for her signature extremely straight, blunt bang style.
Rashida Jones matches her wispy bangs to her tousled bob, and they complete the look oh-so-perfectly.
Florence Welch, known for her fire red hair and signature disheveled waves has a set of face-framing bangs to complete her look.
Anna Faris completes her chin-length bob with some forehead fringe, parted on either side.
Former Friday Night Lights star Adrianne Palicki (and current Wonder Woman) has bangs that hit almost below her eyes, but the look is downright sultry. Although it begs the question - can she see?