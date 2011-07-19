Friends With Benefits Premiere: Emma Stone vs. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake have been workin’ it lately on a whirlwind press trip for their latest movie, Friends With Benefits. Which, for all I can tell is exactly like No Strings Attached but with a different set of hot actors. But hell, I’ll still see it.

Last night in NYC Mila played it pretty safe on the red carpet in a figure hugging red dress, sleek straight hair and a bronze smoky eye to compliment her bronzed glow.

Emma Stone on the otherhand, pretty much blew everyone away. Emma wore a Giambattista Valli dress from the Fall 2011 show, paired with a sleek black cat eye and a glossy pink lip. Her hair was swept up into a volumized ponytail with height at the crown and accessories were kept to a minimum since the skirt of the dress was so full and fun. My vote is definitely going to Emma who I think completely stole the show. There is no doubt that Mila is an effortless beauty, but she could have been a bit more daring with her look.

What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below!