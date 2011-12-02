First Look at Twilight’s Ashley Greene in Her ‘Pan Am’ Role

It’s no secret that we love Ashley Greene, but we’re pretty excited to see her on screen in something other than her pearly-pale makeup from the Twilight Saga.

Today, the first image was released of Greene in her guest star appearance in ABC’s Pan Am, airingthis weekend.

From what we can tell the 24-year-old star gets to wear her long hair down, a ruby red lip and a 1960s-appropriate cat-eye in this Sunday’s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” episode.

It seems as if she is enjoying her departure from playing a vamp as well. She told the Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve never played a character from the ’60s before. It’s a fascinating role to step into, experiencing everything from the wardrobe to the political and social issues of that era.”

