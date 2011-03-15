First Look At Emma Watson’s Lancome Shoot In Paris

Since hearing the confirmed news yesterday that Emma Watson is indeed the new face of Lancome (or, reading her tweets), Watson has been spotted hard at work with Mario Testino shooting the ad campaign.

The young thing has her short hair slicked back (similar to what she recently stepped out with for the ELLE Style Awards) and shows off bold brows, fresh skin and a gorgeous shade of pinky-red lipstick.

This is a new twist for Lancome, considering they typically go with an older, more established actress such as Julia Roberts or Uma Thurman but we think Watson is a great new fit for the brand.

Plus, check out her outfit for the shoot the leather moto jacket and blush dress are to die for. This girl makes us want everything she puts her hands on. Nice choice Lancome, nice choice.