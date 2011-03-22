Feather Hair Extensions For Spring 2011

Hilary Duff has been making hair news lately for letting her stylist cut bangs and announcing it to her fans via Twitter. But, we also noticed that she’s sporting an enviably chic feather extension as well.

The feather trend has hit hard for spring 2011, with countless feathers spotted on makeup artists and hairstylists walking in and out of the Beauty High studios and I’m coveting the look. We also saw feathers at the Fall 2011 shows, accessorizing ponytails at Gucci and Cushnie et Ochs.

To get in on the trend, jeweler and handbag designer Wendy Nichol offers feather hair extensions with all-natural colors for only $45. The extensions will last through showers and blow dries for about a month, and stylists in the store set them in your hair in about 10 minutes.

To try the look, head to Wendy Nichol Studio, 147 Sullivan Street, 212-431-4171

Photo: Rick Diamond, Getty Images Entertainment