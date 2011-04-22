Feather Hair Extensions: How To Get Them Yourself

Our obsession with feathers has been ever-growing since spotting them on the heads of celebs from Hilary Duff to Vanessa Hudgens, and we’ve been trying to attach them to ourselves ever since. Even the N.Y. Times style section confirmed the weird trend to be official yesterday, and coincidentally I was on my way to go and get them myself.

I stopped by Pierre Michel salon to visit Gilda Pastena, who recently started putting in the extensions for her clients. She orders the feathers from the same distributor that she orders her hair extensions (Georgie Hair) and says that they are all real feathers and are quite simple to put in you can even do it yourself. Above are the steps we took to put in the extensions with both professional tools, and then an easy way to do it yourself at home!

Pierre Michel Salon Hair Extensions, $30-$100 (depending on number of extensions), 135 E. 57th St., New York, NY, (212-755-9500)

Photos Courtesy of Molly Muirhead