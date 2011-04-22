StyleCaster
Feather Hair Extensions: How To Get Them Yourself

Feather Hair Extensions: How To Get Them Yourself

Rachel Adler
by
Feather Hair Extensions: How To Get Them Yourself
Our obsession with feathers has been ever-growing since spotting them on the heads of celebs from Hilary Duff to Vanessa Hudgens, and we’ve been trying to attach them to ourselves ever since. Even the N.Y. Times style section confirmed the weird trend to be official yesterday, and coincidentally I was on my way to go and get them myself.

I stopped by Pierre Michel salon to visit Gilda Pastena, who recently started putting in the extensions for her clients. She orders the feathers from the same distributor that she orders her hair extensions (Georgie Hair) and says that they are all real feathers and are quite simple to put in you can even do it yourself. Above are the steps we took to put in the extensions with both professional tools, and then an easy way to do it yourself at home!

Pierre Michel Salon Hair Extensions, $30-$100 (depending on number of extensions), 135 E. 57th St., New York, NY, (212-755-9500)

Photos Courtesy of Molly Muirhead

Gilda recommends starting the feather extension 1/2 inch from the scalp so that it can move freely and you can still put your hair up. This tool helps the stylist string the "soft bead" through your hair.

Once the bead is in place, the feather is threaded in.

Then, the soft bead is clamped together to hold the feather into the hair.

We put two teal feather extensions in my hair  love them!

Gilda also showed me how to do this at home. Take a string of hair and wet it with gel. Once wet, slide a soft bead (try your local crafts store) 1/2 inch from your scalp.

Slide the feather of your choice through the bead.

Use pliers (or any other "clamping" tool that you have around the house) to clamp the bead closed.

The feathers stay in for weeks and can be washed and styled freely  we curled mine and I've already shampooed and conditioned them and they are perfectly fine. Gilda has been wearing her extensions for over two weeks, and they look good as new!

