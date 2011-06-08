Feather Hair Extension Trend Is Upsetting The Fishermen

The new feather hair extension trend is getting a large amount of attention and not just from its fans. Fishermenare reporting a shortage in feathers due to the latest trend and past trends such as feather earrings.

This shortage is leaving fly fishermen without fly ties.Fly ties help the fishermen’s hooks sit above the water and are ironically made from the same feather as our beloved extensions. It follows the simple rules of supply and demand (People want a product + not enough product for everyone= increase in price). One issue is that salons are ordering large amounts of feathers to sell as extensions that start at $50 leaving the fishermen without their normal supply.

The specific feathers that fishermen and salons have been competing for are actually from the rooster’s butts. They are eight to 13 inch feathers making them perfect hair accessories, at least until the trend passes.The problem is, it takes a rooster one full year to grow this type of feather. This means that once there’s a shortage, it takes some time to replenish the supply.

We just have to wait for the feather extension trend to fly away, but for now it looks like feather prices are just going to continue to rise as the shortage increases.

[via Seattle Times]