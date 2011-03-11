Fall 2011 Beauty: From Braids To Lush Lashes, We Sum It Up

Now that Fall 2011 fashion month is behind us (thank goodness) we can take a minute to reflect on everything gorgeous that flew at us during the madness. Can anyone say sensory overload? Although we may be currently immersed in spring trends (confusing, right?) fall will be upon us soon enough and we will be in desperate need of these looks in those crucial situations. As in, when we have a hot date and need to know how to style our hair, obviously.

So, we compiled the most prevalent trends from Fall 2011 for you to browse and keep in mind (and resort back to) for the fall season. Let us know what your favorite looks were and we’ll be sure to break them down into tutorials!