Fall 2011 Beauty: From Braids To Lush Lashes, We Sum It Up

Now that Fall 2011 fashion month is behind us (thank goodness) we can take a minute to reflect on everything gorgeous that flew at us during the madness. Can anyone say sensory overload? Although we may be currently immersed in spring trends (confusing, right?) fall will be upon us soon enough and we will be in desperate need of these looks in those crucial situations. As in, when we have a hot date and need to know how to style our hair, obviously.
So, we compiled the most prevalent trends from Fall 2011 for you to browse and keep in mind (and resort back to) for the fall season. Let us know what your favorite looks were and we’ll be sure to break them down into tutorials!
Braids Are Back:
Braids were spotted countless times this Fall season, both twisted in chignons and haphazardly styled throughout the head, like seen at Rag & Bone.
The Sophisticated Chignon:
The chignon was most often seen at the nape of the neck either very slick and chic or loose and relaxed we have the pick of both worlds.
Go Streaking:
Color-streaked hair is a trend that seems to be sticking around, and we love it. From neons to pastels, we're seeing it all.
Rainbow Shadow:
Bright colors for your lids was a bold runway trend, showing that everything from orange to red can work on the eyes.
Flushed Cheeks:
Blush wasn't just used to define the cheekbones this season, but was often used as the focal point of the face, leaving a "windswept appearance."
Hair With Height:
We saw hair go to new heights this season, not only for the shows that were a bit more avant guarde, but also with French twists and chignons.
All About The Lashes:
Lashes became a huge focal point of the face this season, keeping the makeup to a minimal and lengthening and defining the lashes. Hello falsies!
Draw The Line:
Liner was another big trend we saw this season, from the mod cat eye to Armani's double lines.
Lips Of All Colors:
We saw plenty from the lip realm this season, with a mix of matte and glossy pinks, corals, deep reds and tangerines.
Metallic Takeover:
Metallic certainly shined this season, as it we saw on both lids and lips in very unique ways.
Ponytails Attack:
The ponytail was seen in all shapes and forms this season, from disheveled to sleek (and even accessorized by feathers).
Slicked Back Styles:
For a sophisticated take on things this season we saw a lot of super sleek styles. From an extremely sleek ponytail to just a slicked back middle part, the theme was definitely present.