Eyeliner Tips for Pippa Middleton (and Other Heavy-Handers)

Marianne
by
Word on the street is that Prince Harry refers to Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa as “Foxy Filly,” which is an interesting nickname given the fact that it’s terribly archaic slang for “a lady who is hot to trot.” It’s something that a posh yet slightly creepy uncle would probably say about a younger bridesmaid at a wedding, whilst adjusting his monacle or something. Meh.

Not that I don’t agree with Harry–I think the Middleton sisters are total natural beauties as much as the next person. However, I’m a bit preoccupied with her choice of eye makeup: every time we see her, she’s always sporting a heavy rim of black eyeliner that encircles her entire eye. Sorry for being a downer, but I’m really not impressed-she can do so much better.

While Kate’s makeup tends to look a bit more natural as of late, she often sports similar makeup. Even on her wedding day, that ubiquitous liner was still there-even their mom seems to layer it on! Since the television special Crazy About Pippa will air on TLC this week, we’ll be seeing quite a bit of this not-so-flattering look all too often.

Heavy-handed eyeliner is a favored look in London–when I lived there I definitely noticed this, and started sporting a thick black cat-eye on a daily basis. It’s okay to go big or go home when it comes to eye liner, but knowing how to apply it makes a huge difference. The way Pippa does it adds about seven or eight years to her face, makes her eyes seem much smaller and generally looks a bit harsh.

Click through the slideshow for some of my favorite liners, and follow the tips for eye makeup that will enhance your natural beauty instead of detracting from it.

And Pippa–we’re not trying to be mean. We love you! We’re just trying to help your natural beauty shine through the way it should.

Tip #1 - If you're going to line your bottom lid in additon to your upper, only line the outside half. It will make your eyes look smoky and dark while creating the illusion that they're a little bigger than they are.

(SEPHORA COLLECTION Smoky Kohl Eye Liner, $12, Sephora)

Tip #2: To change things up a little, why not try a gorgeous, true grey eye liner? It's subtle yet smoky, and brings out the best in brown, green or blue eyes, 

(Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof Long Lasting Eye Liner in Fumée, $25, Nordstrom)

Instead of a thin, heavy line, try blending your kohl liner for a beautiful and easy monochrome look. This stick makes it foolproof! This shade of blue would make Pippa's beautiful brown eyes really pop.

(Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Sapphire, $24, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?PRODUCTprd_id=845524446433779&R=736150095039&P_name=Laura+Mercier&sid=1317557BDD4A&Ntt=laura+mercier+caviar&N=0&bmUID=j5SVvr4">Saks Fifth Avenue)

This purple-brown shade is rich and unexpected, and provides the same dramatic effect as black without the eye-narrowing side effect. Plus, M.A.C kohl liners are the best for blending!

(M.A.C Eye Kohl in Pruella, $14.50, M.A.C)

No, you're right. Hello Kitty cosmetics are not the most regal choice for Princess Kate's younger sister. But, despite their sugar-sweet appearance, this eye liner is seriously cool. We love this purple shade for a night out, or to accent black liner.

(Hello Kitty Glittercute Eye Liner in Grape Soda, $14, Sephora)

