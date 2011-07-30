Eyeliner Tips for Pippa Middleton (and Other Heavy-Handers)

Word on the street is that Prince Harry refers to Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa as “Foxy Filly,” which is an interesting nickname given the fact that it’s terribly archaic slang for “a lady who is hot to trot.” It’s something that a posh yet slightly creepy uncle would probably say about a younger bridesmaid at a wedding, whilst adjusting his monacle or something. Meh.

Not that I don’t agree with Harry–I think the Middleton sisters are total natural beauties as much as the next person. However, I’m a bit preoccupied with her choice of eye makeup: every time we see her, she’s always sporting a heavy rim of black eyeliner that encircles her entire eye. Sorry for being a downer, but I’m really not impressed-she can do so much better.

While Kate’s makeup tends to look a bit more natural as of late, she often sports similar makeup. Even on her wedding day, that ubiquitous liner was still there-even their mom seems to layer it on! Since the television special Crazy About Pippa will air on TLC this week, we’ll be seeing quite a bit of this not-so-flattering look all too often.

Heavy-handed eyeliner is a favored look in London–when I lived there I definitely noticed this, and started sporting a thick black cat-eye on a daily basis. It’s okay to go big or go home when it comes to eye liner, but knowing how to apply it makes a huge difference. The way Pippa does it adds about seven or eight years to her face, makes her eyes seem much smaller and generally looks a bit harsh.

And Pippa–we’re not trying to be mean. We love you! We’re just trying to help your natural beauty shine through the way it should.