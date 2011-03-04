Evangeline Lilly Lathers Up With L’Oreal Sublime Mousse

Evangeline Lilly, the former Lost actress and every guy’s dream, is the face behind the new ad campaign for L’Oreal Sublime Mousse. If you haven’t yet heard about L’Oreal’s latest product, you’re in for a thrill this mousse colors your hair without the mess of your traditional liquid hair dye.

Offering an airy, drip-free formula, L’Oreal is also promoting the fact that this product gives you natural looking color just check out Lilly’s strands. In the behind the scenes sneak peek of the ad, Lilly is seen rolling around on a fluffy white bed playing with her brunette locks.

In the on screen interview, she describes the footage as “trying to portray that softness and that beauty and that sensuality and that ease is really what this shoot is about.” From the clips that we’ve seen so far, we’re definitely feeling it.