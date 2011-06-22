Evan Rachel Wood Goes For The Crop

Evan Rachel Wood isn’t one to shy away from change, but we were a tad bit surprised to see her with a cropped ‘do on the red carpet for the True Blood Season 4 premiere last night. Wood, who has been magenta-red, honey-blond and bleached blond is now trying out a shorter style.

The 23-year-old actress, who recently announced she was a bisexual, styled her new strands into a textured pompadour style to show off her flawless, porcelain skin. Wood said to E! Online, “I’m constantly changing, I’m constantly growing, I think I’m a little controversial…I just try and keep some mystery, so hopefully people can’t really put their finger on it.”

We won’t disagree with her there, and she definitely keeps us on our toes. What do you think of her new look?