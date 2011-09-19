Emmys Beauty Trend: Ladies in Red

There were a lot of stars wearing “red carpet red” tonight at the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but even more prominent than the red dresses were the red lips that coated the puckers on some of television’s hottest leading ladies.
Clearly still on trend for fall, there were a lot of bold lips to be found on the pre-show red carpet. Whether paired with neutrals or dark smokey eyes, here were some of our favorites from the night.
The red on red trend was the number one choice for many starlets at tonight's Emmy awards including Friday Night Lights' Adrianne Palicki.
Nothing is more classic and sexy than a red dress with a red lip and a dark smokey eye. This is why Modern Family's Sofia Vergara is everyone's favorite.
This subtle red lip is a much better look for Michelle Forbes than the crazy Maenad look she was rocking on HBO's True Blood.
Emmy nominee Claire Danes' red lip was a nice pop of color against her dark dress and eyes.
Kerry Washington's red lip made her puckers look even more sultry.
Boardwalk Empire bombshell Gretchen Mol's glossy red finish paired with her sleek black gown is the epitome of classic red carpet.
There was a serious, old Hollywood vibe happening on tonight's red carpet, which included Aubrey Plaza's curled bob and ruby red lips.
The always stunning Mad Men star Christina Hendricks can do no wrong with her fair skin and red locks. Her orange/red lip color was the perfect choice to compliment her dress and overall golden look.