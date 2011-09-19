Emmys Beauty Trend: Ladies in Red

There were a lot of stars wearing “red carpet red” tonight at the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but even more prominent than the red dresses were the red lips that coated the puckers on some of television’s hottest leading ladies.

Clearly still on trend for fall, there were a lot of bold lips to be found on the pre-show red carpet. Whether paired with neutrals or dark smokey eyes, here were some of our favorites from the night.