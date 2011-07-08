Emma Watson Shows Us How to Gracefully Grow Out a Pixie Cut

Move over Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson may just be America’s newest sweetheart. After crying last night at the last Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere, and telling Daniel Radcliffe that “you were and are the perfect Harry and will be forever” I’m pretty sure she has won us all over.

I’ve also been keeping an eye on how she’s been growing out that cute little pixie cut she ran and got after shooting the films wrapped, and she has me in awe. After you cut off basically all of your hair, you can’t really help but go through awkward lengths and styles. But Watson has found ways to slick back and accessorize effortlessly. Click through the above images for some hair inspiration.