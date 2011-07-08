Emma Watson Shows Us How to Gracefully Grow Out a Pixie Cut

Move over Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson may just be America’s newest sweetheart. After crying last night at the last Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere, and telling Daniel Radcliffe that “you were and are the perfect Harry and will be forever” I’m pretty sure she has won us all over.
I’ve also been keeping an eye on how she’s been growing out that cute little pixie cut she ran and got after shooting the films wrapped, and she has me in awe. After you cut off basically all of your hair, you can’t really help but go through awkward lengths and styles. But Watson has found ways to slick back and accessorize effortlessly. Click through the above images for some hair inspiration.
When she first debuted the cut, Watson toyed with a bit of texture and edgy style.
Still rocking a pretty short 'do, Watson let her hair go without product and just a cute little jeweled barrette.
As her hair grew, Watson began to brush it off her face to one side, embracing the length. Note that she let the "sideburns" grow as well, encompassing them into the style.
For Watson's Lancome campaign, the stylist chose to do a severe side part and slick back her hair. The look played off her full, structured brows.
At last night's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere, Watson was a bit more sleek and refined, adding a touch of volume to the crown of the head. She also recently went and dyed her hair darker (and trimmed up the loose endscrucial when you're growing your hair out!) but maintained those "sideburns" that have been a runway trend as of late.
At the MTV Movie Awards, Watson's hair had grown below her ears at points. Leaving her strands side parted, she tucked them behind her ears and let flyaways happeneffortless and chic.