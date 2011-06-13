Emma Watson Layers On The Lip For Vogue

Emma Watson goes for a slicked back hairstyle and glossed Bordeaux lips for July’s cover of Vogue U.S., shot by Mario Testino. The fashionista had a bronzed smoky eye and lightly lined lashes with bold brows for the shoot. In the continuing photos, 21-year-old Watson toys around with some cute boys and relaxes into her glammed up look, but it definitely makes her appear older than we’re used to.

The shoot, styled by Camilla Nickerson, shows Watson in a variety of jeweled dresses. One look in particular, showcasing a feathered jacket is a personal favorite of mineWatson’s hair is styled back into a faux hawk to accentuate the feathers on the collar of the jacket. This is something we’ve never seen Watson do with her pixie cut, and I’d love to see her experiment with it some more.

Overall, we think she pulled it off quite welldo you like this glam version of Watson?