Emma Watson Does Slicked Back Hair Yet Again, for i-D

We’re the first to admit that we’re obsessed with Emma Watson over here. She’s grown up gracefully in the spotlight, showing all of us that not only can she play Hermione for years and years, but she can also become quite a fashionista in her own right. Watson is probably our favorite example of the pixie cut, showing us how to chop it all off in one swift move, and then effortlessly grow it back out.

We’ve watched in awe as she (or rather, her hairstylist Rodney Cutler) works to adapt her style as her hair grows, and molds it for each new shoot and event. However, we’re a bit disappointed with her i-D shoot. We know she looks great with this slicked back style, but we’ve seen it before — in both her L’Oreal campaign and at the Harry Potter premiere. Granted, this style has a bit more lift and volume to it which adds to the playfulness of the images, but being the selfish people that we are, we’d like to see more free-flowing styles to mix it up a bit.

What do you guys think? Do you like the cover or would you rather a different hairstyle?