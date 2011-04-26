Emma Stone & Mila Kunis’ Hairstylist Talks Frizz-Free Curls

We’ve watched stars such as Emma Stone and Mila Kunis transform before our eyes, and stun us again and again with gorgeous looks at various award shows. They don’t just roll out of bed looking that great though (okay, they may look pretty good, but not that good). For the events we do realize that there is normally an entire team of people helping to get them ready for the cameras.

Mara Roszak, hairstylist to celebrities such as Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana and Mila Kunis tells us below what it’s like creating looks for these girls and what some of her product staples are.



Emma Stone and Mila Kunis have been turning up at events with some of the most covetable hairstyles as of late. Can you describe how you work together to create these looks?

I would say my favorite part of my job is getting to collaborate with other amazing artists, which is how I create each hairstyle for every event. I look at the clothes, and discuss the overall look and what feel we want it to have.

Many of the girls that you work with, between Zoe Saldana, Mila Kunis and Emma Stone often appear at events with gorgeous tousled curls. Whats the best way to get a curl to hold throughout an entire night, and not frizz up?

It is really important to to make sure the hair is completely dry and smooth before you curl. I like to use a light oil in the hair (mostly on the ends) when it is damp before I blow dry to help any frizz. If you want soft smooth waves, I give the hair a smooth blow out with a round brush first, then curl. If you want a beachy feel, I rough dry the hair completely with my fingers keeping the hair’s natural texture, and then use a curling iron on top to touch up waves.

The pompadour look has been a trend for a little while now do you have suggestions for making it wearable in everyday life?

Keeping the pompadour subtle is key; Not going too high or extreme with it.

What are your must have hair products to get you out the door each day? And why?

Wen Cleansing Conditioner it’s all natural and SUCH a great product! Everything you need all in one.

Leanor Greyl Eclat Naturel Gives the perfect texture and not too heavy. Gives a great shine without weighing down the hair.

Phyto Volumactif root spray A must have for blow drying hair. Everyone benefits from a little lift at the roots and thats exactly what this product does without weighing the hair down.

What do you think your favorite moment is from your career so far?

Emma Stone at the Golden Globes 2011. This was the first red carpet event I styled Emma for with her new blonde hair! I absolutely love Emma as a blonde, and I think the look just came together in such an amazing way. Loved everything about it. I wanted her hair to compliment the dress which was so fresh, young but extremely elegant.

Mara began her beauty training when she was just 16 years old, and followed a path through contacts at Chris McMillan Salon to further her training. Her clients include Halle Berry, Zoe Saldana, Kat Dennings, Emma Stone, Becki Newton and Zooey Deschanel. She has also worked with many publications, most notably Flaunt, Esquire, British Esquire, Maxim, Hollywood Life, Cosmo Girl and many more. She hopes to solidify herself even more in the years to come as an artist. Mara currently works at the Andy LeCompte Salon in Los Angeles.