Elizabeth Taylor: Beauty Icon and Humanitarian

What does the name Elizabeth Taylor mean to you?
A brief survey around our office included the terms beauty, earrings, AIDS activism, shoulder pads, men, diamonds, Cleopatra, and more men. Here’s a slideshow that touches on the many facets of Taylor’s complex life, from her early rise to national fame to her steadfast commitment to the HIV/AIDS community for the last two decades of her life, and, yes, a few of the men in between.
"National Velvet" in 1945 immortalized Taylor's easy grace for generations to come.
A young Elizabeth Taylor in a wardrobe test for "Life with Father" in 1947.
Taylor played Amy March in MGM's adaptation of "Little Women" in 1949.
An ingénue arranges her roses circa 1953.
Taylor in an untitled film still.
Taylor's life included everything, from fame to heart ache.
Taylor with her fourth husband, Eddie Fisher, in 1962.
Playing Cleopatra in 1964.
Taylor gained thirty pounds to play Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf in 1966.
With Richard Burton in London. Taylor's natural beauty and easy grace shines through in candid moments like this.
Posing with her Oscar in 1993. Taylor's public appearances in the 80's and 90's would become synonymous with extravagant jewelry, large hair, and an intangible air of sensuality.
Symbolizing elegant activism in 1990 at an AIDS fundraiser with Michael Jackson and Arnold W. Klein, M.D., founding board member of amfAR.
Taylor at a press conference for AIDS legislation, Washington, D.C. in 1990. Her AIDS activism helped focus the national spotlight, and Ronald Reagan's attention, on the epidimic.
Taylor was not shy about her love of diamonds. In 2003 she showed Larry King a diamond given to her by her late husband Richard Burton.
Taylor in her later years. She always knew how to find the camera.