Elizabeth Olsen Is Soft & Effortless At Cannes, Get The Look

Elizabeth Olsen, our new favorite Olsen sister (the youngest of the three, but I mean, clearly the most adorable) has been blowing us away on the Cannes red carpets. Her young, sweet and innocent look is adorable and she’s clearly just as stylish as her older sibs.

Hairstylist Giannandrea let us in on the inspiration behind her Cannes debut looks, below.

For the premiere of Martha Macy May Marlene, the inspiration was a “take on La Belle Epoque, an avant-garde soft finger waves ethereal up-do, adorned with a modern Chanel metal chain headband.” Giannandrea began by applying Kerastase Volumactive to dry hair, and blow dried the entire head for voluminous texture. He then sectioned a side part and started waving the hair with 1/4 inch curling iron in small sections. He then brushed the head, and sprayed Klorane Dry Shampoo throughout the whole length. Once that was complete, he placed the Chanel headband on and took the whole length of hair and twisted it back into a soft bun. Giannandrea pinned the low bun with volume in the back to resemble a bob, keeping a few soft waves out near the face.

For the photocall for Martha Macy May Marlene, Giannandrea wanted to showcase what a “fresh face beauty Elizabeth it. No thrills or frills, just beautiful hair that reflect youthfulness.” To do this, he used Kerastase Volumactive to build a base volume on wet hair. He then dried the whole head free hand, without a brush. He then sectioned a side part and used a 1 inch curling iron in large twisted sections, and used his fingers to break up the sections for easy and clean texture.

Photos via Getty