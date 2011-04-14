Drew Barrymore Is Now A Redhead

Drew Barrymore is no stranger to changing her hair color, and debuted a new red color at Kimberly Snyder’s book launch party for The Beauty Detox Solution in California last night.

The actress previously had harsh, ombre strands and this warm red hue compliments her fair skin. She also seems to have dyed her brows to match, and competed the look with a pale, pink lipstick.

Barrymore rounded out her boho hairstyle with a long feather earring that fell at the bottom of her hairstyle a varying take on the feather hair extension.

What do you think of the star’s new look? Better than her last?

Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage