Taylor Swift told People that she changes the way she styles her hair according to the seasons. Although the country singer stands out for her blonde ringlets, Swift apparently likes to use a flatiron during the winter months.

The new perfumer told People: “It’s a very seasonal thing for me — I always feel the need tostraighten my hair when it’s winter,” she said. “In the winter months I’m like, ‘Oh, what am I going to do today? I think I’ll straighten my hair today.'”