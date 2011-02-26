Do You Remember Jenna Elfman? She Pulled An Aniston!

Jenna Elfman, our beloved Dharma of Dharma & Greg, took the plunge that so many celebs are seemingly taking lately, eh hem, Jennifer Aniston: she chopped off all of her locks and debuted them last night at the Hollywood Reporter Big 10 Party. Elfman was quoted in Us Magazine saying that she was “fantasizing about it [short hair] since she was eleven” and is glad she finally did it.

The cut is a short and choppy pixie inspired by fashion model Britt Maren, and we imagine that it’s a lot easier to maintain for the busy mom of two little ones. Do you like her new style? And, what do you think of the new pixie trend? Let us know below!

Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images Entertainment