Dip-Dyed Hair is Going to Be Huge! We Bring You Inspiration

In case you missed it, Lauren Conrad now has a multicolored, dip-dyed mane. I want to run out of the office and go do the same thing to my hair, as I’m sure many of you do, too.

This is the best dye job for someone who is as adventurous as they are wary of hairstyle commitment, and sure to take off super quickly. It’s true to the ombr trendwhich, lets face it, is soon to be overplayed – but the way LC has done it is updated and fresh. If you love the look, temporary dyes such as Manic Panic will allow you to switch up the colors every few weeks. But, if you try it and end up hating it, all it takes is a trim to start fresh without damaging your hair too muchsince the ends are dyed in a piecey way, you won’t have to worry about losing much length or growing out an awkward blunt cut.

LC, the co-founder of TheBeautyDepartment.com, left the decision up to her readers in the form of a poll – After 60% voted “Do It!”, she did. I wonder what the other 40% think now that they’ve seen the finished product?

I normally grow my hair out in the summer and get a drastic cut around fall, so this is something I might try with my own ends.

Of course, LC isn’t the first to try dip-dyed hair. Check out the slideshow for more dip-dye inspiration from the runways. Is this a trend you think you’d like to try? Let us know!