Dimitri James’ Tips for Perfect Winter Skin

We’ve all been in that situation. Our skin is dry and patchy, and everything we do to cover it up seems to make us look worse. We know we’re in a losing battle; we can’t go out looking so terrible, but we have no idea how to rectify the situation. Luckily for us, makeup artists can’t let their clients out of the house with skin that’s not up to par, so we caught up with one to let us in on his secrets.

We talked to Dimitri James, makeup artist, author and creator of Skinn Cosmetics about how to battle winter dryness and get the perfect dewy skin. He also gave us his take on what’s sexy for Valentine’s Day.

Many people struggle with their skin during the colder months from dryness to irritability. What do you recommend doing to calm our skin down?

To calm your skin you can actually use some natural masks that you can make yourself from things in your medicine cabinet. Pepto Bismol and milk of magnesia both make great masks to calm skin down.

On the spring/summer 2011 runways we saw a lot of dewy skin and bright lips. How will this translate to real life?

One of the trends were really noticing is that lips are back. Fully done up, brighter, dressed up lips. For the last few years women just wore gloss. Now as far as translating from runway to real life, I see less shine on the lips and instead, creamy, full-coverage lipstick in varying brightness, from neutral all the way to bright shades. And the dewier skin is not shiny dewy. Real women cant wear dewy skin unless they have tiny pores, it will just make the pore look bigger. This dewy is natural luminescence from buffing on a mineral makeup. Mineral makeup creates a satin finish, not a matte one. Ive also been seeing that smoky eyes are still big, but now, instead of grays and blacks, people are using mauves and purples and blues.

Youve worked with some pretty big beauty names. Why did you decide to start your own line?

Because I felt there was the need for products that performed well for women and were affordable. I was finding that women werent using good skin care because they couldnt afford it, so I made my products with two goals in mind. First, I wanted each product to do multiple things and, second, I wanted them to cost less.

What beauty question do you get asked the most by women?

Oh wow, this has changed so much over the years. But right now, How do you apply my makeup so I look natural but still get coverage? and Whats age appropriate? Thick coverage is out; the steps of applying foundation and concealer and then covering the whole face with a setting powder. The answer to that problem is plasma pigments. New high definition pigments are so fine theyre basically a gas. We fumigate them into the tank and wrap them in bubbles of lipids so they float over imperfections. It looks like your skin, but more perfect.

With Valentine’s Day coming up most of us will (hopefully) be getting ready for a date. Any tips for getting ready for date night?

Youve gotta wear high heels! But really, pull out your red lipstick and sex up your makeup. Red lips are perfect for Valentines Day. You could also go with brighter shades of pink if youre scared of red. Another sexy look is to extend your upper eyeliner to create a batwing. Valentines is also a perfect time to wear fake eyelashes. A little silvery blue eyeliner on the lower lid is very flirty. Also, dont be afraid of a pastel pink blush on the apples of the cheek and shimmer powder on your shoulders.

What are your favorite features to play up when youre doing a clients makeup?

It really depends on the face. If they have great expressive eyes, I play up that feature. If they have pouty lips, I emphasize that. If they have beautiful skin and a great peaches and cream complexion, I highlight that. It really depends on the face and the features.

And finally, who would be your dream client to work with?

Angelina Jolie. She has a palette that you can use to create so many different moods. You can morph her look into so many different ways. She has such striking eyes. And of course, those lips!