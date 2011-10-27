Did You Know These Celebs Were Natural Blondes?

I envy any girl that is born with blonde hair, but not everyone feels that way. Some celebrities, like Christina Hendricks, have been dying their hair since they were 10-years-old and you would never know that those were natural blonde locks peeping through the roots.
Check out the slideshow above to see some statement brunettes who were born blonde and tell us which look you prefer on these A-list ladies.
Olivia Wilde is the dream girl of many men with her silky brown locks and perfect face structure. But who would have thought that this beauty actually was born with blonde hair! Personally, we think she made the right decision in going dark.
Leighton Meester's hair has been an important topic of conversation since she was casted as the infamous brunette, Blair Waldorf. But before her days on Gossip Girl, Leighton actually looked more like a "Serena" with her blonde hair.
She dyed her hair dark for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga and has yet to go back to her natural roots. While we think Kristen Stewart's dark hair goes well with her mysterious persona, we think that her blonde hair does a better job of softening her features.
Sofia Vergara is a knock-out brunette with the body to boot, but would you have ever guessed that this Colombian star was actually born blonde?
Second famous to Angelina Jolie's lips is her long brown hair. But this leading lady actually rose in the spotlight with blonde locks.
Child actress turned Gossip Girl villain, Michelle Trachtenberg is recognizable for her dark hair against her fair skin. But according to this silver screen star she was born with blonde hair.
Katy Perry is known for her ever changing hair colors, but before she was the pop princess we know and love, Perry was a Christian rock singer with natural blonde locks.