Haircuts We Still Love & Ask For From Our Fave Stars

One of my favorite things to do before I go into a salon is to scour the Internet for images of iconic movie haircuts to bring in for inspiration (and I know I am not alone). For some reason it is so much easier to tell your hairdresser that you want “Rachel Berry’s hair from Glee” rather than trying to explain an exact bang length.
So while some actress’ haircuts are a flop, others are almost as famous as the character they played and are mimicked for years to come.
Beauty High compiled a slideshow of our favorite haircuts from our favorite 90s’ TV shows to the black and white films of old Hollywood. Each one has a unique snip or trim that we fell head over heals for and still admire today!
We will start with the most iconic of all celebrity haircuts - "The Rachel." Notably the most popular haircut of the 90s, Jennifer Aniston's layered number from the early years of Friends is still regularly referred to at salons, because no one can argue with a good haircut.
This was my most recent haircut inspiration. Dianna Agron's textured bob in Glee may have just been a statement made by Quinn, but we all immediately fell in love. The most modern look in our lineup, we think this one will be around for a while.
We loved Catherine Zeta-Jones' blunt bob in Chicago. We recommend this cut for anyone looking for a retro look to replicate.
The original style icon, Audrey Hepburn's choppy pixie in Sabrina will always be a favorite of mine. The pixie went out for a few years, but has recently come back strong and we hope this will be the model that ladies use when looking for inspiration for years to come.
Another favorite of mine, Anne Hathaway's makeover haircut in The Devil Wears Prada had me swooning for weeks. When I went into the salon next I wanted everything about this look - the bangs, the shiny color and the perfectly tailored layers.
In my humble opinion, nothing is more chic than Faye Dunaway's hair in Bonnie and Clyde. There is just something so romantic about her sweeping side-part and her classic cut that it makes this film for us.
Few styles I admire more than Sienna Miller's soft waves and thick hair in Alfie. While styling does have a lot to do with this look, what really makes it for us is the length. The perfect cut for anyone with long hair that doesn't want to get layers or go too short.
Mia Farrow's pixie cut in the horror flick Rosemary's Baby is the perfect example of how short hair can still be feminine. We have a feeling that this look was a source of inspiration for many of today's young starlets rocking the pixie.
Growing up I would have killed for hair like Topanga's in Boy Meets World's. Unfortunately, no matter how many long layers I get I will never achieve Danielle Fishel's voluminous waves. But if you were blessed with thick hair, we suggest you run to get this look because I don't think it will ever go out of style.