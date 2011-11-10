Haircuts We Still Love & Ask For From Our Fave Stars

One of my favorite things to do before I go into a salon is to scour the Internet for images of iconic movie haircuts to bring in for inspiration (and I know I am not alone). For some reason it is so much easier to tell your hairdresser that you want “Rachel Berry’s hair from Glee” rather than trying to explain an exact bang length.

So while some actress’ haircuts are a flop, others are almost as famous as the character they played and are mimicked for years to come.

Beauty High compiled a slideshow of our favorite haircuts from our favorite 90s’ TV shows to the black and white films of old Hollywood. Each one has a unique snip or trim that we fell head over heals for and still admire today!