Cool Product Alert: Sultra Feather Hair Accents

Feather hair extensions have pretty much become my summer hair obsession, along with most of the female population. If you haven’t gone for the full-on extension yet, chances are you’ve tried it out in other ways such as a dangling feather earring or headband.

I tested out the trend a month or so ago and proudly wore the feathers for weeks. While they lasted forever (I eventually got sick of them and had to make my roommate rip them out of my head) I will say that I missed the touch of color the next day.

So, when I discovered Sultra’s Feather Hair Accents I was pleasantly surprised and excited. Sultra’s extensions are available in multiple different colors and are clipped into the hair. This means that they can be removed and reused as often as you would like and there’s no need for a salon visit.

Sultra Feather Hair Accents, $25, sephora.com