Coachella Beauty: Blue Nails, Bright Lips & Bedhead

Coachella is known for being the land of street style with photographers roaming the fields (and mud pits) to capture countless celebs and just all around fashionable festival go’ers in their little dresses, boots, and crop tops.

The warm Cali sun also brings out plenty of summertime beauty trends as well or at least some bright and cheery ones. Alexa Chung stopped by the Mulberry BBQ sporting bright blue nail polish, a color that we’re all craving for spring. Try Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Nail Lacquer to get the look.

Nicole Richie joined the same Mulberry bash with covetable bedhead hair to get that messy texture try Bumble and Bumble’s Texture Hair (un) Dressing Creme, apply in doses until you get the desired look.

And finally, Kelly Osbourne was spotted wearing a bright pink lip, perfectly complimenting her blonde hair and polka dot dress. Try Bite Beauty Lipstick in Vigne a lipstick that not only gives you a pop of color, but also has antioxidants to fight aging.

Which beauty look is your favorite, and which will you be running out to try for spring?

Photo: L to R: Alexa Chung, Donato Sardella, WireImage/ Nicole Richie, Donato Sardella, WireImage/ Kelly Osbourne, Christopher Polk, Getty Images