Claire Danes Talks Plastic Surgery, Lady Gaga Wants Your Pic

Rachel Adler
by

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Lady Gaga wants to use your face as part of her outfit (for another collab with MAC Viva Glam), which could mean your face being up close and personal with her ladyparts. (fashionista)

Beauty brands are showing their kind hearts, donating not only money but also dry shampoo and hand disinfectant to Japan. (beauty counter blog)

Claire Danes is apparently pretty open to plastic surgery, which for some reason doesn’t really surprise us. (stylelist)

That whole nude skin, yet still a gorgeous face thing that the models pull off doesn’t seem easy. Learn how to make it work for you. (refinery29)

We can’t stop talking about dying our hair neon colors, and we’re not the only ones. Get on board and buy some Manic Panic. (tmagazine)

And, to send you off with an easy way to do a good deed from the Twitterverse, visit @LivingSocial:

Photo: Maury Phillips, WireImage

