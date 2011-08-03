Chloe Moretz Takes Pompadours To New Heights In ‘Our Deal’

Indie rock trio Best Coast’s latest music video is making news, having been directed by Drew Barrymore. Barrymore met the band backstage at a recent show and things took off from there — she worked with MTV and helped them put together a music video as part of Mean’s Supervideo series.

The video features guest appearances by Chloe Moretz, Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat, and Community’s Donald Glover, in which two rival gangs battle on the streets of Los Angeles, with a love affair tangled in the middle. The hair and makeup in the video is straight out of the punk-influenced 50s, with pompadours, heavy liner, orange lipstick and a whole lot of leather and chains. After you pull yourself from the scene (for a minute I had Grease flashbacks, watch the video and you’ll understand why), all you’ll want to do is add some height into your hair ‘do.

Try our steps for how to get a wearable pompadour if you just have to get in on the trend!