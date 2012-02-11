Charlotte Willer Applies Two Lipsticks at Once During NYFW

The art of blending two lipsticks colors together…what’s the best way to do it? We watched pro Charlotte Willer backstage for Maybelline twice so far this week work her makeup magic, applying two tubes at once, and had to share her technique. Willer, who says not to be afraid to use your fingers as your tools does just that with the lipsticks; with both tubes scrolled up, she dabs one with her finger, and with the same finger, quickly swipes the second tube, then presses it into the lips. Dab dab press press press, dab dab press press press goes Willer, and we feel we can do it too! We again saw Willer perform this technique backstage at L.A.M.B. and then finished off the look with an all over application of the second tube dabbed, Maybelline’s 725 So Pearly, “to highlight” she told us.