CFDA Awards 2011: From Red Lips To Loose Waves

So the CFDA awards yes, does technically honor all of the wonderful people in fashion, but lets be honestit’s also another excuse for us to watch gorgeous people dress up. We weren’t disappointed last night when Lady Gaga showed up in deep red lips, full brows and a turquoise wig to receive the Fashion Icon Award, and we saw plenty of other red lips in the crowd.
Above are a few of our favorites from the night, from the slicked back up-dos to the loose and disheveled curls.
Alessandra is pretty much always gorgeous, but her red lip and red dress combo was a showstopper.
Chanel Iman's Brigitte Bardot inspired hairstyle was amazingI think we all crave that volume in our dreams.
Still pregnant and still glowing, Jessica Alba's slicked back 'do showed off her flawless skin and glossy lip.
Karlie Kloss also tried out the red lip, red dress combo with ease, pairing it with barely-there makeup and a disheveled updo.
Mary Kate Olsen took her half up style to new heights, pairing the look with bold brows and a pale pink lip.
And finally, if you haven't seen her yet, Lady Gaga in all of her brightly wigged glory.