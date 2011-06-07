CFDA Awards 2011: From Red Lips To Loose Waves

So the CFDA awards yes, does technically honor all of the wonderful people in fashion, but lets be honestit’s also another excuse for us to watch gorgeous people dress up. We weren’t disappointed last night when Lady Gaga showed up in deep red lips, full brows and a turquoise wig to receive the Fashion Icon Award, and we saw plenty of other red lips in the crowd.

Above are a few of our favorites from the night, from the slicked back up-dos to the loose and disheveled curls.