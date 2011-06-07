StyleCaster
Share

CFDA Awards 2011: From Red Lips To Loose Waves

What's hot
StyleCaster

CFDA Awards 2011: From Red Lips To Loose Waves

Rachel Adler
by
CFDA Awards 2011: From Red Lips To Loose Waves
8 Start slideshow

So the CFDA awards yes, does technically honor all of the wonderful people in fashion, but lets be honestit’s also another excuse for us to watch gorgeous people dress up. We weren’t disappointed last night when Lady Gaga showed up in deep red lips, full brows and a turquoise wig to receive the Fashion Icon Award, and we saw plenty of other red lips in the crowd.

Above are a few of our favorites from the night, from the slicked back up-dos to the loose and disheveled curls.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Alessandra is pretty much always gorgeous, but her red lip and red dress combo was a showstopper.

Chanel Iman's Brigitte Bardot inspired hairstyle was amazingI think we all crave that volume in our dreams.

Still pregnant and still glowing, Jessica Alba's slicked back 'do showed off her flawless skin and glossy lip.

Karlie Kloss also tried out the red lip, red dress combo with ease, pairing it with barely-there makeup and a disheveled updo.

Mary Kate Olsen took her half up style to new heights, pairing the look with bold brows and a pale pink lip.

Lucy Liu's bright pink lipstick was the perfect compliment to a black dress, which her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle let us know was Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Stain Pencil in Bright Pink!

And finally, if you haven't seen her yet, Lady Gaga in all of her brightly wigged glory.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Zimmermann Answers All of Your Dire Swimsuit Questions

Zimmermann Answers All of Your Dire Swimsuit Questions

Promoted Stories

share