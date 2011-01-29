Center Hair Parts Make A Comeback

I’ve been side parting my hair since someone told me that my middle part was “boring” and “unoriginal” (I know, my friends are cruel) – but lately I’ve chosen to mix it up a bit. But, I’m beginning to realize that I wasn’t simply growing out of my hair-part-rut, just simply copying all of the looks on the models that I see in front of me everyday. The deep side part is and always will be a huge sensation – and I’m loving a soft tousled piece draped over your face. But, there is something to be said about this born again sleek center part that was so chicly highlighted at Chanel’s spring 2011 show.

I’ve pulled out a few of my recent favorites for some hair inspiration – enjoy!

Nicole Farhi’s spring ad campaigns showcases slicked down middle parts with a touch of a wave – proving that if you choose to have a center part your locks don’t need to be slick and straight to make the look work.

On Elle France’s January cover Dutch model Patrica van der Vliet rocks a middle part with layered locks that have a bit of movement to them. The soft wave breaks up the sleek part at the top of the head.

Clearly all of the Nicole’s are loving this center part thing for spring, with Nicole Miller’s Spring 2011 ad campaign showcasing the sleekest locks of them all. We haven’t seen a flat iron get this much work since the late 90s – and we don’t want to think about the hairspray that was involved. But, we have to admit, it’s hot.