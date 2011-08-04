Celebs Rock Fun Summer Hairstyles & Inspire Us

All the pretty ladies in Hollywood gathered to celebrate some of the networks last night (CBS, The CW and Showtime) and they showed us some pretty good examples of how to wear our hair in the summer — whether it’s still sticky hot or in those odd transition days.
From a slicked back ponytail to a fun braided messy ‘do, they’ve pretty much got us covered. Click through above for some ideas — we have five for you so maybe get really brave and try one each day of the week!
Claire Danes shows us how to look like a knockout in a top knot - the perfect hairstyle for a hot summer day. Don't pull your hair too tight, the key to this look is keeping things just slightly disheveled.
Emmy Rossum tested out the slicked back hair trend with a tight ponytail. Keeping things loose in the back and sleek on top, this style is great for humid days -- just remember you'll need a LOT of hairspray!
Since everyone loves to be blonde in the summer, Jaime King is a great example of how to go platinum. With bleached blonde locks, she teased her shoulder-length bob to add a bit of fun volume. Don't let your hair fall flat by adding a touch of Redken Tousle Whip.
Rachel Bilson has the ombre look down pat -- if you want to go ombre, you want Rachel's hair. And girls, the style isn't going anywhere anytime soon. According to colorist Tracey Cunningham, the look is the only true way for brunettes to add in blonde to their hair without getting that stripey apperance. So true.
Sarah Michelle Gellar gets creative with her braids, adding two French braids to form a fun, disheveled updo. This style is exactly what you need for a hot summer night, getting your hair off your neck but still laidback and full of life!