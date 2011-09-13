Celebs Change Their Hair Color For Fall – Will You?

As seasons change, trends change too — but beyond what’s in or what’s out, it’s always fun to switch up your personal look. Much like going shopping when you were little for the perfect back-to-school outfit, there’s tons of ways grown-up fashionistas can get that brand-new feeling — minus the first-day jitters.

For celebs this season, it’s all about hair. And we’re not just talking about a few subtle highlights here — this is full-on tresses transition. Gossip Girl star Katie Cassidy debuted her transformation from bleached summer blonde to sophisticated brunette at the front row of Tracy Reese (courtesy of NYC’s Valery Joseph Salon).

Fellow GG style star Leighton Meester also ditched her beachy ombre look for an all-over dark style, complete with new bangs to boot.

Movie star Michelle Monaghan lightened up to a warm auburn shade following a spin as a sexy brunette.

Cute starlet Lily Collins did the opposite, dying her copper hair almost black — a stunning contrast with her pale skin and hazel eyes, and quite appropriate for her upcoming role in The Brothers Grimm: Snow White.

What do you think about changing your hair color with the seasons? Is it out with the old and in with the new for you this fall, or will you rock your trademark color as long as you possibly can?