Celebrity Hairstyles: Try Accessories For Spring

Coming up with a new hairstyle each day can get a little, well, old. Which is probably why most of us learn to style our strands a certain way and stick to it for the next 20 years. If you’re starting to get a bit bored of your look, but aren’t quite to the point where you want to chop off your locks, consider accessorizing. This spring season we’re seeing accessories in almost every situation, and on a multitude of haircuts.

Below are some of our favorite celebs showing off their accessorized ‘dos – get inspired and try it yourself at home!

Diane Kruger, a Chanel face and the epitome of class, shows us the right way to wear a headband. Her Blair Waldorf inspired style has just the right amount of face-framing strands to appear laidback and casual.

Emma Watson’s pixie heard around the world gets a bit of love with a small jeweled hair clip. If you have short hair and want to try this yourself, just make sure that your accessory is the correct proportion for your hairstyle.

Dianna Agron of Glee shows us how to use accessories for a night out, pinning her hair back into a chic half up style with soft curls at the recent Globes.

Scarlett Johansson also chose to accessorize her Globes hairstyle (which we were not too fond of) but it’s a great example of how you can add a simple pin into an updo. Our advice is to tone the updo down a bit (try for a little less volume all around) and add an accessory vertically along the side of the style.