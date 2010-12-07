Celebrities Takeover The Beauty Business

The beauty industry used to be paved with ads featuring models that only beauty editors and industry insiders would ever recognize. They were gorgeous but that was about it. There was nothing really special about these girls other than their pretty faces; we knew nothing about them and didn’t really mind it. Well now things are a little (a lot) different. All major beauty brands feauture ads with Hollywood It-Girls, major musical talents and all-star movie mavens. Their names extend farther then their “day job” and have launched into the magnificent world of cosmetics, haircare, and everything beauty-ful.

Now that beauty and celebrity have meshed into one happy family, the women you see in magazine stories are also the ones seen in the ads. It is a celebrity takeover and we love it. These ads make top celebrity looks accessible to every girl who can get their hands on an Almay eyeshadow or a Chanel lipstick. Now when you want to get Leighton Meester’s sexy hair or Scarlett Johansen’s luscious lips, you can.

Learn a little more about these fabulously beautiful women while you take a look at their iconic ads.