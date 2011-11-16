Can You Guess What Celeb Cut Emma Roberts Knocked Off?

America’s darling, Emma Roberts was channeling Jennifer Aniston when she got several inches chopped off last week. When Aniston revealed a blunt bob earlier this year Roberts tweeted:”OBSESSED with Jennifer Aniston’s new short hair!! I want it!”

Ask and you shall receive. Roberts went to Aniston’s stylistChris McMillan to get her own version of the trendy bob.”They’re both gorgeous, versatile cuts,” he tellsInStyle.com. “Jennifer’s was one length all around with no bangs. Emma has long, soft layers and an uneven razored perimeter. She also has long, grown-out bangs that swoop to the side.”

Check out Roberts’ first few snips on avideo shot by bf and Glee hunkChord Overstreet.

We have to say we love the look on both ladies and we definitely recommend going short for anyone willing to take the plunge. Just ask your stylist what look will look best on you and don’t try to mimic any look exactly!

[People]