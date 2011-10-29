Camilla Belle’s ‘Brow Guy’ Gives Us the Low-Down

She has the most envious brows in Hollywood and we got the chance to talk to Camilla Belle’s ‘brow-guy’,Brett Freedman, about getting those sexier, fuller brows ourselves! Read on below to get his advice for achieving this fall’s trendy, bush-y brow.

How should we go about getting the full brow look that is so on-trend for the season, but still keep it looking natural?

Let your brows grow in a bit. Still tweeze between, in middle of arch and the little hairs toward the temples…but let the row or two come in. Fill in with a shade lighter than the hairs. Fill in the entire brow first, not just the areas you want to cheat out and make fuller. It’s less obvious if there is fill in behind the hairs in the fullest part of the brow. It will then be seamless when you take that shade and ’round out’ the brow shape. Much like when a gal uses a soft lip liner to perfect and fill out her lip line. Choose a shade that’s a touch lighter than the hairs. Never go darker.

What are the best products to use to achieve this… powder or pencil?

It’s all in what you are best using. Both will give the same finish. It’s all about the touch. Use products made for brows. You don’t want a too waxy pencil or a powder with shimmer. You want a sueded ‘shadow of definition’ for the most natural look. Of course my brow line rocks because I have 7 shades (the most comprehensive of the market) and all are matte and give a fab finish.



What tips do you have on getting and maintaining the perfect shape?

Keep tweezers handy. I always tell gals to touch up their brows once a week. Thursday or Friday is best so they are polished and perfect for the weekend. It’s easier to take 7 hairs out once a week than 28 once a month. Plus, you won’t lose your shape. When they are just growing in it’s very obvious what needs to go.

How did you go about gettingCamilla’s statement bushy brow? Can you walk us through the steps?

Camillahas amazing brows. With her less is more. I clean out in between and the strays that are very outside of the realm of the rest of the denser brow. I brush her brows up and snip the very tips off with a tiny pair or scissors. This helps to ‘de-bulk’ a brow and keep it looking tidy. Be careful not to trim too much. You want the brow hair to have enough length to lay naturally. I use a touch of brow gel to keep her brows very pristine with an ‘up and out’ brush up.

What is your number one tip when it comes to eyebrows?



Get your brow done by a pro the first time. I tend to tell gals to not just have their bikini waxer do their brows. It’s a whole other thing. Really research. See gals with great brows and find out where they go. When in doubt, less is more…just do a very basic clean up. Leave the shaping to a pro and you take the wheel to keep tidy in between. If you feel you are losing your shape, make an appointment and get a brow re-boot to stay on track!