Brooklyn Decker Stuns On The Red Carpet At the 2011 ESPYS

We always knew that Brooklyn Decker was effortlessly hot-I mean the girl is able to roll around in bikinis and make guys drool at the drop of a finger. But, at last night’s ESPYS she took things to an entirely new level. Anyone who can wear a mini red leather dress and gold studded heels with the utmost of confidence has my vote anyday (and of course not look like a skank while doing it).

Pairing her look with a volumized half-up hairstyle, a pale lip and soft smoky eyes (with killer lashes of course, and a hint of gold liner underneath the eyes) rather than looking uncomfortable or out of place, Decker looked gorgeous. While her choppy bob is still a relatively new look for the model/actress, she generally wears it down with just a touch of volume. But, I’m loving this new take on the look-going with an all-out Bouffant style for an evening out.

What do you guys think? Is Andy Roddick a lucky man?

