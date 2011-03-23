Brooklyn Decker Chops Her Hair Off

Brooklyn Decker paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson yesterday at his penthouse suit in the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale (soon to be the home of his newest salon) and joined numerous other celebs by chopping 10 inches off of her locks.

The smoking hot supermodel had Gibson give her an above-the-shoulder bob with some added layers and soft face-framing fringe. Colorist Jason Backe used L’Oreal Professional’s INOA to add low lights and highlights for a slightly darker beach blonde look for Decker.

She tweeted her new style to her fans, revealing that she couldn’t donate the strands due to coloring her hair, but she loves her new look, and we do too. Perhaps some new short hair inspiration for us all?

Images via Twitter