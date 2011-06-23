Britney Spears’ ‘I Wanna Go’: The Scoop Behind Her Pink Hair

Britney released her latest video, I Wanna Go, from her album Femme Fatale, showing us all that she clearly has some rage towards the paparazzi. Throughout the video she confronts the photogs countless times, after cussing them out during a Q&A session.

The new “bad girl” attitude also comes with bad girl hair, hence the long pink extensions to complete her look in the video. The extensions, courtesy of SHE by So.Cap USA are clip in extensions (no need to bond them to Brit’s hair and harm it anymore than it already is) and are available in sky, red and orange in salons across the U.S.

Personally, I’m all for colored strands of hair right now, and like this change for her. What do you think of her look?