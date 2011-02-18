Britney Spears’ ‘Hold It Against Me’ Disappoints

Britney’s new video for Hold It Against Me was released the other night and, just like the song itself, her look is a little… off. I can’t quite put my finger on it. I mean, nobody exactly holds Britney to high beauty standards, she’s considered put together if she makes it out of the house with a bra on. But everytime she releases something new I secretly hope that this will be it, the big comeback that we’ve been promised for the last couple of years. Looks like I’m still waiting.

Obviously this video is meant to be just that. Between beating up her doppleganger and spraying paint out of finger tubes onto TV’s playing Baby One More Time, she’s symbolically showing us that she’s squashing her past self. I’m all for a Stronger reprise, but her beauty look needs to play catch up. We’re pretty much seeing standard Britney fare: bleached blonde hair, bad extensions and lots o’ liner. Thanks to the excessive product placement throughout, we know that her look is by Make Up For Ever. Don’t worry, we won’t hold it against them.

There’s nothing technically wrong with the makeup (except the Kim Kardashian lashes), it’s just a little bit too much. I can’t decide whether she’s bleached her eyebrows, or her eye makeup is just so dark that they look strangely light in comparison. I think that most of the issues here could be fixed just by toning it down a little. Maybe she should wipe off the paint and actually take some cues from the Baby One More Time video. Pretty! Youthful! Pre-K Fed!

So I’m going to put this one in the minus column. But with this new album comes new singles with more videos. So I’ll just have to wait and see what the next one has in store. Watch Hold It Against Me below to decide for yourself!