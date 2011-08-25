Bright Tips: I Dyed My Ends Purple & Love It – Here’s How

Over the course of the past few months we’ve gone through a series of interesting hair trends – feather extensions, dip-dyed ends and now a handful of celebrities are popping up with their entire heads dyed in neon hues. I’m not going to lie, I was pretty into all of these varying trends, but the one that really caught my eye was the latest – the bright “fade” that is taking place and can be spotted on a select few such as D.J. Chelsea Leyland, Kate Bosworth and Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor Zanna Roberts Rassi.

I went directly to the source of this burgeoning trend to get the scoop (and of course got the style done myself). Sean Gallagher, stylist at Ric Pipino Salon, has been using Manic Panic and other brightly hued vegetable dyes to color his clients hair for as long as he can remember. The dyes need to be placed on already bleached hair (or at least previously colored hair) so that the hair shaft is more accepting to the color; and the color will hold for about three months with your typical gradual fade.

Obviously Manic Panic is sold in beauty drugstores such as Ricky’s, but for the intricate ombre that you will see in the slideshow above, it’s best to have it done by a professional. Also, if you’re not already a blonde and will need to bleach your hair in order to do this, then I definitely advise a stylist’s help! Flip through the slideshow above to see the entire process, and the final results!

Sean Gallagher, Ric Pipino Salon. Call 212-871-5533 for appointments, “Dunk It” costs $100-$150. All photos courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab.