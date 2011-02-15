Bold Shadow And Gold Eyebrows At Vera Wang & Jen Kao FW 2011

The statement makeup is coming out in full force this fall season, and we’re excited to see the makeup artists embrace such seasonally appropriate colors as navy, tobacco, deep rustic reds and even golds and silvers. At Vera Wang this morning Lucia Peroni, Color Creator for Cle de Peau Beaute created intense smokey eyes with various autumnal colors.

For Jen Kao, we saw the return of metallic when Polly Osmond, lead artist for M.A.C Cosmetics created a very minimal palette and strong gold brows. Both artists explain how they created the looks above, as well as some insight from the hairstylists (and nails!).