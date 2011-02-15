Bold Shadow And Gold Eyebrows At Vera Wang & Jen Kao FW 2011

The statement makeup is coming out in full force this fall season, and we’re excited to see the makeup artists embrace such seasonally appropriate colors as navy, tobacco, deep rustic reds and even golds and silvers. At Vera Wang this morning Lucia Peroni, Color Creator for Cle de Peau Beaute created intense smokey eyes with various autumnal colors.
For Jen Kao, we saw the return of metallic when Polly Osmond, lead artist for M.A.C Cosmetics created a very minimal palette and strong gold brows. Both artists explain how they created the looks above, as well as some insight from the hairstylists (and nails!).
Lucia Peroni gave the girls at Vera Wang an intense smokey eye, extending the shadow all the way around.
Most of the girls had grey shadow but a few had shades of red, tobacco or green to coordinate with their willowy dresses.
Peroni finished the look with a soft pink lip and illuminator on the cheek bones.
For the hair, Orlando Pita for Moroccan Oil sprayed the hair back with hairspray and then tucked it under and pinned.
Pita said that he wanted to reflect the architectural and flowy parts of the clothing in the hairstyle, hence the slick front and loose back.
At Jen Kao, Polly Osmond for M.A.C enhanced the model's brows with a gold glitter mixture (Rosegold Pigment and water with fine glitter).
Osmond mentioned that she's hoping the bleached brow trend is fading out, and the stronger, "Brooke Shields brow" is here to stay.
For the nails, CND's Kristina Estrabrooks created an amazing "aquatic" reverse French manicure with a gold chrome base and Midnight Sapphire over the top. Before that layer dried, she placed droplets of Ice Blue Shimmer, Midnight Sapphire and Gold Pearl throughout to create that funky effect. Estrabrooks added that this is actually easy to DIY, but try with just one color and one effect at first!
For hair, Cutler's team sectioned off the hair into three sections and twisted it around the head, pinning as they went.
The front section was left draped across the forehead for a bit of a looser feel.