Blue, Red… Now Blonde?! Katy Perry Changes Her Hair Again!

We all know that Katy Perry is a fan of candy-colored wigs, whether she’s performing on her California Dreams tour or on the red carpet of an awards show. While her natural color is said to be a light-to-mid brown, Perry is probably best known for her striking black locks. Recently, she dyed her hair red la Emma Stone, but she had mentioned that this was just an “in between” phase and now it looks like the singer has reached her desired shade – blonde.

When Sway from MTV News caught up with Perry on her tour in Seattle, she was sporting a head of blonde ringlet curls as she reacted to the news of her impressive nine VMA nominations. Will this spark a new celebrity trend, making blonde trump red as the new it color?

Watch her VMA reaction video below, and tell us what you think of her new look. Think it matches the theme of her tour, or do you miss her dark hair?

