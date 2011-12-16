Blogger Beauty Predictions Revealed for Fall 2012 Runways

As the runway shows and presentations for Fall 2012 draw near (already!), we decided to get even more ahead of the season by asking bloggers who covered the shows last season what beauty trends they predict to see on the runways, come February. The hypotheses varied, however we can definitely see these colors and beauty themes coming to life in the near future. Read below for each trend prediction, which includes dark lip hues, the return of the ’90s, and ombre manicures.

“We’ll definitely see some variation of a red lip on the Fall 2012 runways. The crimson shade was in this fall and on the Spring 2012 runways we saw a mattified version of the hue. I’m anxious to see what the makeup artists do to it this season!” — Jeannine Morris, Beauty Sweet Spot

“For fall, I’m predicting seductive darkness when it comes to beauty. Think rich crimson lips, smoky charcoal eyes and luminescent skin.” – Sydne Summer, Think Thru Fashion

“I’m really excited about NAILS… I love that there’s not just one color that’s big for the season, but that you can change your nails according to your mood, your outfit, the weather. And I’m loving how prevalent nail art is becoming too, like the four different gradation ombre manicures CND did at Jen Kao (for Spring 2012)… I think the aspect to take away is that there really isn’t ONE nail look, and I love that.” — Jamie Allison Sanders, The Beauty of Life

“We’ll continue to see lots of bold, dark burgundy lips. It’s similar to red in its ability to make a statement, but more customizable for the skin tone–hues range from Port wine to chocolate. ” — Anne Fritz, The Jet Set Girls

“I predict that an early ’90s, glowing, more natural face (think Drew Barrymore) will be a trend for the Fall 2012 runways. Perhaps it will have one strong detail, like a strong brow, neon detail (eye or lip) or a good vampy lip.” — Kristin Booker, Fashion.Style.Beauty

“For Fall 2012, I predict (and hope) to see nude lips with natural faces. I’m seeing a palette of beige, cream, and a hint of rose (not pink) with this new pared-down approach to makeup.” — Alana Quagliariello, Fashion Pulse Daily

“I predict that nails will continue to make a statement. We’ll see more risks in that particular area of beauty. And I think that hair will be the new “nails”. Hair will get riskier and riskier with respect to colors. Suddenly, sorbet toned hair isn’t so shocking, huh? I think we’re going to see that envelope pushed quite a bit. And as for skin, maybe it’s the ber-oily girl in me, but I’m waiting (with baited breathe) for matte skin. Do it, already!”– Felicia Walker Benson, This That Beauty