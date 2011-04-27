Blake Lively Dyed Her Hair Red: Do You Like It?

Blake Lively arrived at the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday night with a new red hue, apparently following in the footsteps of Drew Barrymore.

The Gossip Girl actress seems to have also matched her brows to her hair shade, a bright, strawberry hue. We’re assuming the color is for an upcoming role, as Ms. Van der Woodsen has always seemed pretty set in her blonde ways, but it certainly does seem to be time to experiment with color (eh hem, Julia Roberts we’re talking about you).

What do you think, do you like the new shade?